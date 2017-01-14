EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:35, 14 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia invites Donald Trump's administration to Syrian peace talks in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia has extended the invitation to President-elect Donald Trump's administration to attend the Syrian peace talks in Astana this month, Kazinform has learnt from The Washington Post.

    The invitation was extended on December 28 by Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak in a telephone conversation with Michael Flynn, Donald Trump's designated national security adviser.

    According to the source, Trump's administration hasn't made the decision yet.

    Earlier it was reported that the Syrian peace conference in the Kazakh capital is tentatively scheduled on January 23. Representatives of the Syrian government and opposition, Iran, Russia, Turkey and the UN are expected to participate in the talks. The roadmap on settlement of the conflict is believed to be adopted in the shortest term.

