Russia, Iran and Turkey issue joint statement on Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia, Turkey and Iran issued a joint statement following the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) in the Kazakh capital.

Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov announced the joint statement in front of the parties.



Delegations of all three countries stressed in the joint statement that they support the commencement of the talks between the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition in Astana on January 23-24.



The guarantors appreciated the fact that the UN Envoy to Syria participated in the meeting in Astana and reiterated their commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious state existence of which is guaranteed by the UN Security Council.



According to Minister Abdrakhmanov, the sides are confident there is no military solution to the Syrian crisis and it can be solve only through diplomatic efforts and political process.



It was announced that a trilateral mechanism to monitor violations of the truce in Syria will be created. The sides also reiterated their determination to fight against Daesh (ISIL) and to separate from them armed opposition groups.