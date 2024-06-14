Russia is a reliable ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan – Majilis Speaker Koshanov

Astana city hosted a meeting of the Inter-chamber Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Majilis of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation with the participation of the Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Majilis Speaker Koshanov met with First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, Co-Chair of the Russian side of the Commission Alexander Zhukov. During the meeting, the sides discussed the key aspects of the forthcoming agenda and expansion of cooperation between the parliaments of both countries in general. The decision to resume the work of the Inter-chamber Parliamentary Commission was made during the official visit of Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov to Russia.

Photo: Majilis press service

Opening the meeting in Astana, Koshanov pointed out that Russia is a reliable ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

Our relations only get stronger with every passing year, which is thanks to the leaders of our countries Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, who took them to a new level. Kazakhstan cherishes centuries-long ties of friendship between our nations, said Koshanov.

The Majilis speaker stressed that over the years of good-neighborliness Kazakhstan and Russia have established a solid legal base aimed at strengthening friendship and trust. Koshanov said that the countries share the longest border in the world. The trade volume of the two countries rose significantly last year, with around 70% of the total turnover falling at interregional and border trade, involving thousands of companies and millions of people.

Interparliamentary cooperation takes an important role in developing bilateral relations. We often meet at different platforms, share views. Every meeting is full of new ideas and initiatives. It’s encouraging that we always find a shared understanding on many current issues. The fact that today we resume the work of our Commission after a long pause shows our keen interest in mutual work, said Koshanov.

Photo: Photo: Majilis press service

In his welcoming speech, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov also pointed to the great potential of interparliamentary cooperation.

The leaders of our nations set before parliamentarians the task of contributing to the promotion of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, scientific and technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres. It’s important to ensure legislative support of the agreements reached between our leaders. It’s necessary to increase the efficiency of interaction in the parliamentary dimension, address the issues that are of concern for our citizens, said Zhukov.

Photo: Majilis press service

The active and efficient work of the parliamentary groups of friendship between the two countries led by Pavel Kazantsev and Viktor Seliverstova was noted.