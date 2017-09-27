EN
    18:59, 27 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Russia, Israel urge to speed up launch of free trade zone with Eurasian Economic Union

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM- Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich has urged to speed up the process of setting the date of the next round of talks on creation of a free trade zone between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

    "I would like to ask my colleagues to speed up the process of setting the date of the next round of consultations regarding the draft free trade zone agreement," he said at the meeting of the mixed Russian-Israeli commission on trade and economic cooperation, TASS reports.

