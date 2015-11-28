Russia, Kazakhstan deciding on rocket carriers for Baiterek Space Complex

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia and Kazakhstan will decide which type of rocket carrier to use for the Baiterek Space Complex under construction within the next two months, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said Friday.

“We decided to create a joint research group that will work over the next two months and give proposals on the most optimal rocket carrier to use that we have today, which is the Proton, Soyuz, and the Angara, which is currently under tests,” Rogozin said.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Bakytjan Sagintayev said the Baiterek Space Complex should be completed by 2021, but could be postponed due to the economic situation.