    15:12, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Russia, Kazakhstan sign Caspian Sea agreement

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The document on the Caspian Sea signed Thursday will allow companies of Russia and Kazakhstan to start oil production at sea, the Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

    "We have big plans on joint oil production in the Caspian Sea. We have signed an agreement on amendments to the 1998 agreement on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea," Putin said after talks with the Kazakh President. "This will allow companies of the two countries to begin development of a large hydrocarbon field - Tsentralnaya geological structure. Source: TASS

