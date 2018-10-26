EN
    10:55, 26 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Russia-Kazakhstan trade turnover in Jan-Aug 2018 grew by 8.3%

    KAZAN. KAZINFORM Russia and Kazakhstan for 8 months of 2018 increased trade by 8.3%, to $11 bln, according to Director of the department of international cooperation of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebaev, TASS reported.

    "In general, trade turnover with Russia is quite good, last year our trade increased by 25%. This year, only in 8 months, we increased it by 8.3% and reached over $11 bln," he said.

    For 8 months of 2017, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia grew by 31% and amounted to $10 bln.

     

     

