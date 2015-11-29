Russia keen on import of agricultural products from S Kazakhstan – Russian Trade Representative

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Russia is interested in import of agricultural products form the South Kazakhstan region, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexander Yakovlev said during his visit to the region.

“We actively import Kazakhstani vegetables, such as cucumbers and tomatoes. You might supply them to Siberia, for instance. Southern regions of Russia produce their own fruits and vegetables, while Siberia needs them much,” he said.

He reminded that trade-economic relations between Russia and Kazakhstan have been actively developing to date. In 2015 commodity turnover between the two countries rose by 25%. According to Yakovlev, both countries actively collaborate in implementation of investment projects. Thus, 56 large Russian projects are being realized now in Kazakhstan. In general, 11,000 Russian companies are operating in Kazakhstan today.

A.Yakovlev noted that Russian businessmen are interested in investing in Kazakhstan economy which can be explained by the country’s attractive investment climate. “Among attractive conditions is taxation, establishment of special economic zones and industrial parks,” he added.

According to him, near-border cooperation should be one of priority areas. The countries have entered in more than 300 agreements and contracts to date.