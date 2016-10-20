EN
    07:18, 20 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Russia launches Soyuz Rocket with new Int'l Space Station crew

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Russia's Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft has been launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan atop a Soyuz-FG rocket to carry three new International Space Station (ISS) crew members, Roscosmos said Wednesday.

    Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko, along with US Astronaut Shane Kimbrough, are expected to dock with the ISS' Poisk module at 10:00 GMT on October 21. The spacecraft is expected to separate from the third stage of the carrier rocket at 08:14 GMT, Sputniknews reported.



