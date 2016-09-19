Russia may create Ministry for State Security and close Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian authorities are preparing a large-scale reform of country's security services and law enforcement agencies that could result in broadening of powers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and closing down of the Emergencies Ministry, Sputnik reports.

Russia may create the Ministry for State Security at the premises of the FSB that would gain the powers of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the majority of the Federal Guard Service's (FSO) departments, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported, citing its sources.

The Russian Investigative Committee could be returned to the Prosecutor General's Office, the newspaper added.

According to the media outlet, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters could be closed down and its powers could be transferred to both the Defense Ministry and the Interior Ministry. The reform could be concluded before the Russian presidential elections scheduled for 2018, Kommersant outlined.

