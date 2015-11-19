EN
    22:32, 19 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Russia-Morocco talks on free trade zone at final stage

    CASABLANCA. KAZINFORM - "Currently, a joint Russian-Moroccan committee is preparing to launch the process. A body, specially created for this purpose, is analyzing the issue. Only discussion and agreement on final moments is left," Abbou told RIA Novosti in an interview.

    Russian market is of high priority for Morocco, the minister added, stressing that relations between Moscow and Rabat are special on every level, and the two countries are striving for enhancing cooperation.

    Morocco is one of Russia's leading trade partners in Africa. A number of bilateral intergovernmental committees work on cooperation between the two states, including economic, military and technical commissions.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

