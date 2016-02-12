Russia moves to pick final World Cup 2018 mascot

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - It could be practically a toss-up between these three extremely popular animals, but only one of them will become the official games mascot, Sputniknews.com.

Russia's FIFA World Cup 2018 organizing committee has issued a final shortlist of mascots for the championship.

The public will now choose between a Siberian tiger, a wolf and a cat in an online vote, organizing committee general director Alexei Sorokin said on Thursday.

"Perhaps we will include the mascots' names in a popular vote, and the final characters will already have names," Sorokin told journalists.

Although cats, as well as wolves, are popular as Internet talisman animals, the tiger may become a surprise hit because of the recent widely-publicized friendship between Amur the Siberian Tiger and Timur the Goat.