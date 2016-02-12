EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:02, 12 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Russia moves to pick final World Cup 2018 mascot

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - It could be practically a toss-up between these three extremely popular animals, but only one of them will become the official games mascot, Sputniknews.com.

    Russia's FIFA World Cup 2018 organizing committee has issued a final shortlist of mascots for the championship.

    The public will now choose between a Siberian tiger, a wolf and a cat in an online vote, organizing committee general director Alexei Sorokin said on Thursday.

    "Perhaps we will include the mascots' names in a popular vote, and the final characters will already have names," Sorokin told journalists.

    Although cats, as well as wolves, are popular as Internet talisman animals, the tiger may become a surprise hit because of the recent widely-publicized friendship between Amur the Siberian Tiger and Timur the Goat.

    Tags:
    Russia Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!