Russia, New Zealand discuss steps for Asia-Pacific cooperation - Lavrov

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia and New Zealand have discussed steps aimed at developing cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with New Zealand's top diplomat Murray McCully.

"Russia and New Zealand are actively involved in the work of multilateral organizations in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian minister said. "We discussed a more systemic approach towards harmonizing the agenda of various multilateral organizations."

Lavrov added that "we have drawn attention to the work within the framework of the East Asia summits to discuss common approaches towards ensuring a fair and equitable security and cooperation architecture in the Asia-Pacific region."

"New Zealand is involved in these consultations," the minister said. "We discussed further steps to be taken in this regard."

Source: TASS