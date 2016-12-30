Russia not to leave Baikonur because of Vostochny cosmodrome – Rogozin

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Vice PM of Russia Dmitry Rogozin told about the prospects and plans of development of Baikonur complex at a meeting of the Special Commission for new Russian cosmodrome construction in Far East, Kazinform correspondent reports with a reference to Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Russia signed the Concept of Further Development of Baikonur during the Kazakh President’s visit to Saint Petersburg.

“For the first time, together with our colleagues we agreed upon what we will work on. This is namely creation of Baiterek project based on new technological developments of Roscosmos with principal investment of the Republic of Kazakhstan in development of Zenit rocket's launching complex,” Rossiyskaya Gazeta cites Rogozin.

“It was also decided that Russia and Kazakhstan will not leave Baikonur and will develop it regardless to what happens in our Far East. I mean construction of the second stage of Vostochny cosmodrome,” Rogozin stressed.