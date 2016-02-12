Russia not to lift embargo on Western food products - deputy PM

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian government has no plans to lift the embargo on Western foods imposed in response to the anti-Russian sanctions.

"The reason behind the food embargo is that we consider our state interests affected [by Western sanctions against Russia]. The Russian side is not considering a possibility of lifting its counter sanctions at this stage," Vice-Premier Sergei Prikhodko told journalists.

He added that Moscow could not and would not seek the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia on principle.

Source: TASS