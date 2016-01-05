Russia offers equality to defense products from EEU countries

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Products for defense and national security purposes from the Eurasian Economic Union member states now enjoy equal terms on par with Russian products. The decision is laid down by the Russian government's resolution No. 1470 of 29 December. The document was published by the website of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers on 5 January, BelTA has learned.

The document prohibits buying and introduces restrictions on using foreign products for purposes of Russia's national security and defense. If imports are necessary, the importer will have to confirm that such products are not made in Russia in accordance with the list the resolution provides. The new document amends resolution No. 1224.

Among other things products originating from the Eurasian Economic Union member states will be granted the national regime according to the attached list. Products, which are not specified by the list, will be subject to an exemption from the national regime for two years. Criteria for declaring products as made in Russia are specified. The document also provides for working out a new procedure for confirming the listed products are not manufactured in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The document is meant to improve import substitution and enable more effective control over purchases of industrial products for national security and defense purposes, BelTA reports.