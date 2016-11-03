Russia plans new supplies of Mi-8 and Mi-171 to Kazakhstan

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - Russia plans to contract supplies of helicopters Mi-8 and Mi-171 to Kazakhstan, Igor Chechikov, deputy director of Helicopters of Russia holding said to RIA Novosti.

"From 2014 we have supplied Kazakhstan with the helicopters Mi-8AMT, Mi-171E and Mi-171SH and new supplies will follow. This is already being negotiated", - he said.

Chechikov has added that the holding is improving service of the Russian helicopters operated in Kazakhstan.

"In the KADEX-2016 exhibition together with Kazakhstan Engineering and the Aircraft Repair Plant No 405 we signed a road map of joint projects for the period till 2020 to expand post-sale service of Russian helicopter equipment" Chechikov added.

The signed document foresees coordination of works between three companies including maintenance of Mi-171SH and upgrade of Mi-8T, Mi-17-B5, Mi-171SH.

Mi-8/17 are used in medical and sanitary as well as search and rescue activities. They also perform cargo and passenger shipping and are frequently used in forest and fishing farms conservation activity. As of today more than 12 thousand Mi-8/17 helicopters have been released which were supplied to 100 countries of the world.

Mi-171SH is designed for transportation of military staff, rescue operations and armament.