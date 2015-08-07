Russia ready to assist Saudi Arabia in fight against terrorism

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia has expressed willingness to provide assistance to Saudi Arabia in its fight against terrorism amid the rise of Islamic State radicals in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued after a suicide attack was carried out by ISIL in the south-western Saudi city of Abha.

On Thursday, over a dozen people were killed in a mosque in Abha, the capital of the Saudi Asir Province. ISIL affiliates claimed responsibility for the suicide bomb attack.

"The explosion in Abha is further evidence of the fact that the wave of terror by extremist organisations is sweeping over the Middle East more and more."

The ministry stressed that extremism can only be eradicated with joint efforts, not only from regional states but from the entire world community.

"For its part, Russia is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in combating terrorism."

Shia mosques in Saudi Arabia have become frequent targets of Islamic State radicals.

In May, two suicide attacks on Shia mosques in the east of Saudi Arabia killed more than 20 people. Both blasts were carried out by a Saudi branch of ISIL.

ISIL, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Greater Syria (ISIS) or the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), is a radical Sunni group that has ceased vast areas in Iraq and Syria with the aim of establishing an Islamic caliphate in the region.

Saudi Arabia has been launching airstrikes against ISIL targets in Syria as part of an international US-led coalition against the militant group, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.