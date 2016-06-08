Russia ready to cooperate with other countries to combat terrorism

YEREVAN. Russia is ready to cooperate bilaterally and multilaterally with other countries in fight against terrorism, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Wednesday.

Patrushev noted that the terrorist actions that "reached an unprecedented level" were aimed at entire human civilization and were challenging the world order, based on international law.

"In this regard, Russia, at every international platform and during negotiations with foreign partners, urges uniting efforts in fight against this evil. We are ready to cooperate both multilaterally and bilaterally," Patrushev said during a meeting of the Committee of Security Council Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Yerevan.

"In the framework of the CSTO we have to show an example of quality and comprehensive cooperation on the issue and undertake all necessary measures in organizational and political fields, as well as in military cooperation, in the development of anti-terror potential of the CSTO and other relevant proposals in the fight against terrorism and extremism," Patrushev added.

The CSTO is a military alliance established in 1992 that comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.



Source: Sputniknews