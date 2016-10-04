Russia ready to support oil freeze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Economic Development of Russia Alexei Ulyukayev declared his country is ready to support oil freeze.

He made the statement on the margins of the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"We have already said that before, we are ready to support efforts on output freeze. The volume of ‘freeze' is the matter in question. But, in general, we are ready to support the efforts," the Russian minister said while talking to journalists after the meeting with his Kazakhstani colleague - Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.



Recall that OPEC nations agreed oil freeze at the informal meeting in Algiers last week. Saudi Arabia offered to lower its oil production, but the final decision will be made at the official OPEC meeting in late November.