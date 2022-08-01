EN
    18:50, 01 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 10,824 daily COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths — crisis center

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,824 over the past day to 18,612,543, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    As many as 836 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 14.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 47 regions, while in 25 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 13 regions. A day earlier, 982 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,062 over the past day versus 3,773 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,825,979, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,711 over the past day versus 1,596 a day earlier, reaching 1,555,473.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,077 over the past day, reaching 17,981,475, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier, some 6,056 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 36 over the past day, reaching 382,469, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier, 38 COVID-19 deaths were registered.



