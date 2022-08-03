Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since April 6, when 14,661 cases were recorded.
As many as 2,038 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 45 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,962 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,720 over the past day versus 2,765 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,834,464, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,781 over the past day versus 1,635 a day earlier, reaching 1,558,889.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 10,266 over the past day, reaching 18,000,314, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier some 8,573 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 43 over the past day, reaching 382,560, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier 48 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
