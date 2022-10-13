Russia records 15,477 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 15,477 over the past day to 21,264,080, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 15,640 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,825 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 35 regions, while in 46 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 1,813 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,268 over the past day versus 1,561 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,216,457, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 951 over the past day versus 978 a day earlier, reaching 1,775,254.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 30,793 over the past day, reaching 20,531,754, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 30,409 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 101 over the past day, reaching 388,610, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 105 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass.com












