EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:45, 09 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 16,325 over the past day to 18,746,886, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    As many as 2,574 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 105.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 70 regions, while in nine regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,252 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,781 over the past day versus 5,241 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,868,715, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,639 over the past day versus 2,642 a day earlier, reaching 1,572,775.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 13,092 over the past day, reaching 18,061,168, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 8,721 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 60 over the past day, reaching 382,846, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 45 COVID-19 deaths were registered.






    Photo: tass.ru

    Tags:
    Russia World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!