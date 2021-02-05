Russia records 16,688 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 16,688 to 3,934,606 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, TASS reports.

The coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.43%.

The rate is the lowest in the Tuva region (0.08%), the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, the Jewish autonomous region, the Magadan region, the Sakhalin region, the Kostroma region and Moscow (0.2%).

In particular, 946 coronavirus cases were recorded in the Moscow region in the past day, 473 in the Nizhny Novogorod region, 368 in the Voronezh region, 364 in the Rostov region, and 331 in the Sverdlovsk region.

There are currently 445,379 active coronavirus cases in Russia.