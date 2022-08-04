Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 17,126 over the past day to 18,653,867, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since April 2, when 17,949 cases were recorded.

As many as 1,916 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 41 regions, while in 38 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,038 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,973 over the past day versus 5,720 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,840,437, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,814 over the past day versus 1,781 a day earlier, reaching 1,560,703.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,752 over the past day, reaching 18,010,066, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 10,266 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 44 over the past day, reaching 382,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

Photo: tass. com