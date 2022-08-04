Russia records 17,126 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 2 — crisis center
In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since April 2, when 17,949 cases were recorded.
As many as 1,916 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 41 regions, while in 38 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,038 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 5,973 over the past day versus 5,720 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,840,437, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,814 over the past day versus 1,781 a day earlier, reaching 1,560,703.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,752 over the past day, reaching 18,010,066, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
A day earlier some 10,266 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 44 over the past day, reaching 382,604, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
A day earlier 43 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
