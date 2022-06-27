Russia records 2,683 daily COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,683 over the past day to 18,421,564, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

As many as 617 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 1.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 35 regions, while in 29 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 21 regions. A day earlier, 628 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 212 over the past day versus 232 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,776,657, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 238 over the past day versus 244 a day earlier, reaching 1,535,785.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,355 over the past day, reaching 17,847,868, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, some 2,713 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 51 over the past day, reaching 380,943, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

A day earlier, 55 COVID-19 deaths were registered.