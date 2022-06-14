Russia records 2,797 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFOPRM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,797 over the past day to 18,382,380, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 708 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 35 regions, while in 35 other regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 15 regions. A day earlier, 724 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 142 over the past day versus 180 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,773,862, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 201 over the past day versus 203 a day earlier, reaching 1,532,867.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,324 over the past day, reaching 17,801,569, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 3,684 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 61 over the past day, reaching 380,137, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 56 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.