Russia records 20,977 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 20,977 to 1,817,109 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The daily number of cases remained over 20,000 for the fifth day in a row.

On Monday, Russia recorded 21,798 cases, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

As many as 5,902 coronavirus patients were identified in Moscow in the past day, 1,485 in St. Petersburg, 685 in the Moscow region, 402 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 341 in the Arkhangelsk region.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate has remained at about 1.2% for five days. The rate is the lowest in Dagestan (0.5%), Tatarstan (0.6%), the Moscow, Mari El, Chuvash and Khanty-Mansiysk regions (0.7%).

There are currently 435,207 active coronavirus cases in Russia.