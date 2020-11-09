Russia records 21,798 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number so far

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 21,798 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The overall case tally has reached 1,796,132, TASS reports.

The daily number of cases remained over 20,000 for the fourth day in a row. The coronavirus growth rate is about 1.2%.

The rate is the lowest in Dagestan (0.5%), the Moscow, Mari El, Khanty-Mansiysk, Chuvash and Tatarstan regions (0.7%).

As many as 660 coronavirus cases were recorded in the Moscow region in the past day, 411 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, 342 in the Arkhangelsk region, 329 in the Krasnoyarsk region, and 312 in the Karelia region.

There are currently, 430,198 active coronavirus cases in Russia.