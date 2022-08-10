Russia records 23,771 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 26 — crisis center
In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 26, when 24,072 daily cases were recorded.
As many as 2,666 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 41 regions, while in 38 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 2,574 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,608 over the past day versus 4,781 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,877,323, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 2,894 over the past day versus 2,639 a day earlier, reaching 1,575,669.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 14,552 over the past day, reaching 18,075,720, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier some 13,092 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 56 over the past day, reaching 382,902, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier 60 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
