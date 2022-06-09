Russia records 3,774 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,774 over the past day to 18,365,879, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 1,470 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 9.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 46 regions, while in 32 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,618 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 226 over the past day versus 290 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,772,881, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 212 over the past day versus 223 a day earlier, reaching 1,531,826.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,297 over the past day, reaching 17,781,922, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 4,737 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 77 over the past day, reaching 379,813, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 79 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.