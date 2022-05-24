Russia records 3,785 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since April 16, 2020 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,785 over the past day to 18,301,393, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since April 16, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 2,466 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, almost triple the number from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in four regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four other regions. A day earlier, 775 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 172 over the past day versus 229 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,768,577, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 304 over the past day versus 307 a day earlier, reaching 1,527,533.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,352 over the past day, reaching 17,700,372, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 5,117 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 90 over the past day, reaching 378,516, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 76 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.