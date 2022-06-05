Russia records 3,786 daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,786 over the past day to 18,351,851, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 837 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 43.9% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 69 regions, while in 12 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in six regions. A day earlier, 1,965 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 185 over the past day versus 272 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,772,009, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 248 over the past day versus 263 a day earlier, reaching 1,530,898.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 3,935 over the past day, reaching 17,764,261, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals remains at 96.8% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 5,132 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 75 over the past day, reaching 379,520, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

A day earlier 82 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.