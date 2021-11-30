Russia records 32,648 new daily coronavirus cases, lowest number since Oct 15

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 32,648 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 15, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 9,636,881, TASS reports.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.34%.

In particular, 2,215 cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 2,103 in St. Petersburg, 908 in the Samara region, 742 in the Voronezh region and 716 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

There are currently 1,032,435 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 2,788 in the last 24 hours versus 3,434 the day before, bringing the total caseload to 1,946,717.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0,14% over the past day.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities climbed by 97 in the past 24 hours against 93 deaths a day earlier. Since the start of the pandemic, the Russian capital has registered a total of 34,202 deaths due to COVID-19 (1,76% of those infected), the crisis center said.

As many as 3,816 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,772,354. Currently, some 140,161 people are receiving treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,229, compared to 1,209 the day before. In all, 275,193 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.86%.

Over the past 24 hours, 69 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 50 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 44 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 41 fatalities - in the Voronezh Region and 38 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.