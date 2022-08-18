Russia records 35,809 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 16 — crisis center
In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 16, when 36,519 daily cases were recorded.
As many as 3,273 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 42 regions, while in 42 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 3,167 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 9,080 over the past day versus 10,241 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,937,355, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,845 over the past day versus 3,881 a day earlier, reaching 1,604,337.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 21,491 over the past day, reaching 18,216,241, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
A day earlier some 22,680 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 62 over the past day, reaching 383,362, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
A day earlier 63 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
Photo: tass. com