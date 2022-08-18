Russia records 35,809 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 16 — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 35,809 over the past day to 19,000,055, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 16, when 36,519 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 3,273 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 3.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 42 regions, while in 42 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 3,167 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 9,080 over the past day versus 10,241 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,937,355, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,845 over the past day versus 3,881 a day earlier, reaching 1,604,337.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 21,491 over the past day, reaching 18,216,241, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 22,680 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 62 over the past day, reaching 383,362, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 63 COVID-19 deaths were registered.













Photo: tass. com