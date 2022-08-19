Russia records 37,609 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since March 14 — crisis center
In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since March 14, when 41,055 daily cases were recorded.
As many as 3,349 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 2.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 38 regions, while in 39 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 3,273 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 8,555 over the past day versus 9,080 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,945,910, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,127 over the past day versus 3,845 a day earlier, reaching 1,608,464.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 21,887 over the past day, reaching 18,238,128, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
A day earlier some 21,491 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 65 over the past day, reaching 383,427, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.
A day earlier 62 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
