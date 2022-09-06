EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:40, 06 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 38,500 daily COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths — crisis center

    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 38,500 over the past day to 19,809,613, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 41,690 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 4,203 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 129.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 77 regions, while in six regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in two regions. A day earlier, 1,830 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,916 over the past day versus 4,006 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,061,533, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 3,014 over the past day versus 2,997 a day earlier, reaching 1,676,778.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 46,304 over the past day, reaching 18,823,705, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 30,703 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 95 over the past day, reaching 384,882, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 76 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





    Photo: tass. com

    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!