    19:19, 11 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 4,102 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since April 17, 2020

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,102 over the past day to 18,241,329, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since April 17, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

    As many as 1,132 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 13.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 32 regions, while in 42 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,000 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 217 over the past day versus 237 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,764,443, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 304 over the past day versus 309 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,204.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,043 over the past day, reaching 17,619,414, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier, some 5,014 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 98 over the past day, reaching 377,248, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The country records less than 100 COVID-19 daily deaths for the first time since September 28, 2020.

    A day earlier, 101 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


