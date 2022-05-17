Russia records 4,122 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,122 over the past day to 18,268,958, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

As many as 2,772 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 146% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 75 regions, while in 6 regions the figure decreased. A day earlier, 1,127 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 212 over the past day versus 288 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,766,447, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 326 over the past day versus 334 a day earlier, reaching 1,525,195.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 110 over the past day, reaching 377,869, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 89 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,984 over the past day, reaching 17,658,542, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 5,379 patients recovered.



