Russia records 4,200 daily COVID-19 cases, 44 deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,200 over the past day to 18,499,044, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

As many as 1,337 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 2,3 times more than a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 64 regions, while in 11 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 575 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 790 over the past day versus 926 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,789,777, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 521 over the past day versus 517 a day earlier, reaching 1,542,397.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,186 over the past day, reaching 17,915,526, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 2,531 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 44 over the past day, reaching 381,960, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 35 COVID-19 deaths were registered.





