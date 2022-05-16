EN
    17:53, 16 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 4,543 daily COVID-19 cases

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,543 over the past day to 18,264,836, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.

    As many as 1,127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 33 regions, while in 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,125 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 288 over the past day versus 335 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,766,236, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 334 over the past day versus 358 a day earlier, reaching 1,524,869.

    Patients' deaths

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 89 over the past day, reaching 377,759, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    A day earlier 99 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.

    Patients' recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,379 over the past day, reaching 17,652,558, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 6,200 patients recovered.


    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
