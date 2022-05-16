Russia records 4,543 daily COVID-19 cases
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.02%.
As many as 1,127 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 0.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 33 regions, while in 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 12 regions. A day earlier, 1,125 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 288 over the past day versus 335 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,766,236, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 334 over the past day versus 358 a day earlier, reaching 1,524,869.
Patients' deaths
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 89 over the past day, reaching 377,759, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
A day earlier 99 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.
Patients' recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,379 over the past day, reaching 17,652,558, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.
The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.
A day earlier some 6,200 patients recovered.