Russia records 4,580 daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,580 over the past day to 18,305,973, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

As many as 2,503 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 1.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 32 regions, while in 49 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 2,466 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 370 over the past day versus 172 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,768,947, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 326 over the past day versus 304 a day earlier, reaching 1,527,859.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,705 over the past day, reaching 17,707,077, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

A day earlier some 6,352 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 93 over the past day, reaching 378,609, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

A day earlier 90 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.