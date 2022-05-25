EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:37, 25 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 4,580 daily COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,580 over the past day to 18,305,973, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

    As many as 2,503 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 1.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 32 regions, while in 49 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in four regions. A day earlier, 2,466 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 370 over the past day versus 172 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,768,947, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 326 over the past day versus 304 a day earlier, reaching 1,527,859.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,705 over the past day, reaching 17,707,077, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.7% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier some 6,352 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 93 over the past day, reaching 378,609, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

    A day earlier 90 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!