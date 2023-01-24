EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:14, 24 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Russia records 4,702 new daily coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia recorded 4,702 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    The country’s total cases have reached 21,903,578.

    As many as 970 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 362 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in nine regions of the country and rose in 65 regions.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,362 to 3,332,707 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 669 to 1,840,021.

    Coronavirus recoveries

    Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,466 to 21,315,632 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,063 to 3,136,551 in Moscow and by 782 to 1,797,368 in St. Petersburg.

    Coronavirus death toll

    Russia recorded 42 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 394,777. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 12 to 47,809 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 10 to 36,855.


    Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS
    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!