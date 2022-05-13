EN
    18:19, 13 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 4,896 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

    MOSCOW. KAZINFROM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 4,896 over the past day to 18,250,290, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.03%.

    As many as 2,506 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 25.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 58 regions, while in 20 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 3,353 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 474 over the past day versus 294 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,765,211, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 337 over the past day versus 321 a day earlier, reaching 1,523,862.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,257 over the past day, reaching 17,633,601, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    The share of patients discharged from hospitals has risen to 96.6% of the total number of those infected.

    A day earlier, some 6,930 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 105 over the past day, reaching 377,464, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

    A day earlier, 111 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    The average mortality rate remained at 2.07%, according to the crisis center.


    Russia
