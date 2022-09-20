Russia records 46,474 daily COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 46,474 over the past day to 20,535,057, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

A day earlier, 49,488 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 4,651 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 126.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 79 regions, while in five regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in one region. A day earlier, 2,054 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 4,171 over the past day versus 4,115 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,155,349, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 4,110 over the past day versus 3,991 a day earlier, reaching 1,727,737.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 52,194 over the past day, reaching 19,477,825, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier some 38,595 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 98 over the past day, reaching 386,234, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

A day earlier 91 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

