Russia records 5,478 Covid cases in past day, highest tally since Dec 31

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,478 over the past day versus 4,042 a day earlier, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Thus, the number of daily confirmed cases is the highest since December 31, when the crisis center reported 5,527 cases. Russia has confirmed 21,870,422 cases since the pandemic broke out.

As many as 46 Covid patients died in Russia in the past day against 45 fatalities reported on Tuesday, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 394,529. COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,028 over the past day against 4,933 a day earlier, reaching a total of 21,288,067.

Over the past day, 893 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia against 877 hospital admissions on Tuesday (up by 1.8%). The number of hospitalized patients declined in 38 regions and grew in 39, but remained the same in eight regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases grew by 2,051 against 1,124 a day earlier, reaching 3,322,385, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. On Wednesday, Moscow confirmed more than 2,000 daily cases for the first time since December 16. Twelve coronavirus patients died against 14 the day before, bringing the total to 47,738. There were 1,580 recoveries in the past day, bringing the total recovered to 3,127,477. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 687 over the past day against 663 a day earlier, totaling 1,835,901. Eleven coronavirus patients died in Russia’s second biggest city in the past 24 hours, and 687 patients have recovered.