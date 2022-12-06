EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 06 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center

    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 5,561 over the past day to 21,628,829, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    A day earlier, 5,667 daily cases were recorded.

    As many as 1,471 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 151.5% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in five regions, while in 72 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in eight regions. A day earlier, 585 people were rushed to hospitals.

    Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 963 over the past day versus 958 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,263,637, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 824 over the past day versus 807 a day earlier, reaching 1,803,527.

    COVID-19 recoveries

    Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 6,690 over the past day, reaching 21,030,317, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier some 4,647 patients recovered.

    COVID-19 death toll

    Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 59 over the past day, reaching 392,342, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

    A day earlier 52 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

    Photo: tass.com

    Tags:
    Russia COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!