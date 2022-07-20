Russia records 5,685 daily COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
In relative terms, the growth rate has been the highest since May 2, when 6,207 cases were recorded.
As many as 1,110 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 17% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 48 regions, while in 26 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,337 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,670 over the past day versus 790 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,791,447, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 572 over the past day versus 521 a day earlier, reaching 1,542,969.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,317 over the past day, reaching 17,919,843, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier some 4,186 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 37 over the past day, reaching 381,997, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.
A day earlier 44 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
Photo: tass.com