Russia records 6,391 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since May 1 — crisis center
In absolute terms, the growth rate has been the highest since May 1, when 7,047 cases were recorded.
As many as 1,195 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 7.7% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 37 regions, while in 37 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in 11 regions. A day earlier, 1,110 people were rushed to hospitals.
Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,763 over the past day versus 1,670 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,793,210, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 604 over the past day versus 572 a day earlier, reaching 1,543,573.
COVID-19 recoveries
Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,529 over the past day, reaching 17,924,372, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
A day earlier some 4,317 patients recovered.
COVID-19 death toll
Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 42 over the past day, reaching 382,039, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.
A day earlier 37 COVID-19 deaths were registered.
